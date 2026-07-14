/'It was due to her...': Telangana POCSO accused who killed 6 found dead, selfie video reveals key motives

A 35-year-old man from India's Andhra Pradesh, who was an accused in a POCSO case, has been found dead. Before dying, he killed six people, including his two children and wife as well as three members of the family that filed a complaint against him. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Rangareddy district and the man has been identified as P Rajkumar. It is unclear if he died by suicide but the police said that they found a note and a selfie video on his phone that he recorded just before dying.

What he said in the selfie video?

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Addressing the media, City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said that they found the man's suicide note purportedly written by Raj Kumar on a Rs 100 stamp paper. In the video that was recovered before his demise, the man disclosed his motives. “It was due to her (minor girl) and her family, I lost my property and suffered financial loss. They were also trying to get me arrested. Now, I don’t have much left to give to my sons. I decided to kill her family and then take the lives of my family, before I die. My family has no role in my decision,” he said in the video. He also accused four persons linked to the girl’s family of being responsible for his death. “We found bus tickets, mobile phone and cash. The phone was kept in flight mode. Bus tickets have to be verified to know whether he used bus service to reach Penjerla, where his body was found,” the police added.

What was the man's crime?