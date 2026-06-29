/Pune court hands death sentence to 65-year-old convict Bhimrao Kamble for brutal rape and murder of 3.5-year-old girl

In a historic and fast-tracked judicial outcome, a Special Court in Pune, Maharashtra, has sentenced 65-year-old Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble to the death penalty for the brutal kidnapping, rape, and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village.

Pronouncing the judgment, Special Judge S.R. Salunkhe classified the horrific crime as falling squarely within the "rarest of rare" legal category, ordering that the convict be hanged by the neck until death.

The sentencing follows the court's earlier guilty verdict on June 25, 2026, marking a remarkably swift legal response. The entire fast-track trial process reached its conclusion within 60 days of the actual crime, providing an exceptional blueprint for expedited justice under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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The crime that shook Maharashtra

The tragic incident occurred on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The toddler was visiting her grandmother's house in Nasrapur, located in the Bhor taluka of Pune district, for her summer vacation.

According to investigation records, Kamble lured the innocent child away under the pretext of buying her food and snacks.

He then took her to an isolated cattle enclosure, where she was subjected to extreme sexual violence and physical assault before being murdered.

When the girl suddenly went missing, distraught family members and local residents launched an intensive search operation across the village.

Her lifeless body was eventually discovered concealed inside the same cowshed, sparking immense public outrage, regional shockwaves, and immediate street protests that briefly blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway.

Responding to intense public pressure and the sensitive nature of the crime, the Pune Rural Police acted with aggressive efficiency.

Investigators tracked and apprehended Bhimrao Kamble on the very day of the incident, pinpointing his involvement through localised intelligence and pivotal CCTV footage that captured him leading the minor child toward the crime scene.

A meticulous multi-agency coordination ensued. Led by comprehensive forensic support, the police successfully compiled and submitted a massive 1,200-page chargesheet within just 15 to 16 days of the arrest.

The Special POCSO Court formally framed charges on May 28, initiating rigorous, day-to-day inside-camera trial hearings to evaluate the evidence comprehensively.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar built an airtight case that thoroughly dismantled the defence. Over the multi-week trial, the prosecution examined 53 material witnesses and layered the case with unassailable technical data. The crucial pieces of evidence accepted by the court included:

Conclusive DNA Profile Matching: High-level forensic tests tightly bound Kamble to the biological material collected from the crime scene.

CCTV Trajectory Data: Verified footage mapping out the "last seen together" timeline right before the child vanished.

Devastating Post-Mortem Findings: The autopsy report explicitly detailed extreme physical trauma and asphyxiation as the direct cause of death.

Compulsory Assessment Clearances: Validated potency tests and psychological fitness reviews confirming the convict operated with sound cognitive awareness.

Furthermore, the prosecution illuminated Kamble's deeply troubling history. The court record documented his involvement in previous criminal behaviour against vulnerable targets, including prior cases involving a 62-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and an animal, highlighting a pattern of zero reformative potential.

During the emotional final phases of the hearing, the courtroom was packed with journalists, legal authorities, and the victim's grieving family. In a dramatic confrontation before the final judgment reading, the court directly asked Kamble what punishment he believed he deserved.

The 65-year-old attempted to deflect blame, fabricating a story that he had simply slipped and fallen while walking with the toddler.