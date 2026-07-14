/June records highest civilian death toll in Ukraine in over four years: UN

More civilians were killed in Ukraine in June than in any other month since April 2022 as Russia stepped up its long-range missile attacks, the United Nations said on Tuesday (July 14).

The UN said Russia has intensified strikes on densely populated cities in recent months, taking advantage of Ukraine's shortage of air defence missiles. The attacks have particularly affected the capital, Kyiv.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, at least 293 civilians were killed, and 1,990 were injured during June 2026.

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"At least 293 civilians were killed and 1,990 injured in Ukraine in June 2026," the mission said.

The UN said June recorded the highest monthly civilian death toll since April 2022, the second full month after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

"The increase was driven largely by long-range attacks by the Russian Federation, which mainly affected urban centres far from the frontline," the UN added.

During the first six months of 2026, the number of verified civilian deaths in Ukraine reached 1,396, marking a 37 per cent increase compared with the same period last year. The figure was also more than double that recorded in 2024.

The report also noted that Russian authorities reported 250 civilian deaths inside Russia during the first six months of 2026, a 121 per cent rise from a year earlier.

Overall, the United Nations has verified 16,431 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022, including 803 children.

Military casualties cross two million, says CSIS

Earlier, a study US based think tank found that combined military casualties in the Russia-Ukraine war have crossed two million since the conflict began on February 24, 2022.

The report estimated that Russia has suffered between 1.4 million military casualties, including those killed, wounded and missing. Of these, around 400,000 to 450,000 Russian troops are estimated to have been killed.

"Combined Russian and Ukrainian casualties have exceeded 2 million," the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said.

The study estimated Ukraine's military casualties at between 525,000 and 625,000, including an estimated 125,000 to 150,000 deaths.

The CSIS report further noted that "Russian fatalities in Ukraine are more than four times greater than all US fatalities in all wars combined since World War II," while adding that the ratio of Russian to Ukrainian casualties has likely risen to around 8 to 1 during the first half of this year.