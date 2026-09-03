/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 50 AC electric buses, inaugurates vehicle testing station

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (September 03) flagged off 50 new air-conditioned electric buses in the Tekhand area of Okhla, marking a push towards cleaner public transport in the national capital.

The new buses are expected to strengthen Delhi’s public transport network while supporting efforts to reduce pollution and promote environment-friendly mobility.

During the programme, officials also inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Station at the Tekhand bus depot. The facility has been built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore.

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The automated centre can test the fitness of around 73,000 commercial vehicles every year. Its testing system will also help assess vehicles against fitness and pollution-related standards.

Rekha Gupta targets previous AAP government

Addressing the gathering, Gupta criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that it gave greater importance to publicity than actual work. She said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operated at a loss under the previous government and its employees also faced difficulties.

The Chief Minister said development work in Delhi has gained momentum since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power. She said her government believes in completing work instead of merely counting it.

Gupta said more than 5,800 electric buses are currently operating in Delhi, while the total DTC fleet has crossed around 6,700 buses.

She said the expansion of the electric bus fleet would strengthen public transport and contribute to a cleaner environment in the city. Gupta also said interstate bus services that were discontinued under the previous government have now been restarted.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also attended the programme. Both leaders highlighted the development work being carried out by the Delhi government.