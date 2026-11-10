/Delhi chokes: Toxic smog persists as AQI hits 400 after Diwali – Check rain forecast

Delhi-NCR continues to battle toxic air on Tuesday (Nov 10) as the air quality remains in the “very poor” category, with several monitoring stations crossing the “severe” mark on the Air Quality Index (AQI). Poor visibility across the national capital added to the worsening conditions, while the weather forecast offered little hope of an immediate improvement. This comes as the national capital recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years as a thick layer of smog blanketed the city.

Chandni Chowk among worst-hit areas

In Chandni Chowk, the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 400, while Pusa was not far behind at 398, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 384 and Commonwealth Sports Complex at 380. The India Gate-Kartavya Path stretch was relatively less polluted, with an AQI of 258, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). But the situation was considerably worse in other neighbourhoods.

Sirifort and Talkatora Garden reported readings of 375 and 373, respectively. Mathura Road stood at 372, while IIT Delhi recorded 361. Aya Nagar registered 360, Burari crossed 350, and Shadipur reported 325.

No rain in Delhi over the next six days

According to the IMD, Delhi is unlikely to get any respite from the pollution until November 15. The dry weather is expected to allow pollutants to remain suspended in the air, keeping pollution levels high across the capital and adjoining areas.

While the weather department has predicted rain in the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night due to a Western Disturbance, it is unlikely to impact Delhi-NCR. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures of 27-30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 14-17 degrees Celsius until November 15.

Worst Diwali air quality in five years

The capital's latest readings follow its most polluted Diwali in five years. On Sunday (Nov 8), Delhi’s average AQI reached 376. The national capital also recorded an overall AQI of 371 a day earlier, the highest on a post-Diwali day since 2021.