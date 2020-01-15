Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP gives eight tickets to women, announces list of 70 candidates

Aam Aadmi Party has released a list of 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Arvind Kejriwal to stand for Delhi's Chief Ministerial post from New Delhi constituency, the seat he has won twice in the past elections.

The party has re-fielded 46 of the 61 sitting MLAs and included 20 new candidates besides three which were held by BJP. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be fielded from Patparganj, Pandey from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji and Chadha from Rajinder Nagar.

"Forty-six sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, nine seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. Last time 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time 8 women have been given tickets," said Arvind Kejriwal.

The women candidates are - Rakhi Birlan from Mangolpuri, Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh, Atishi from Kalkaji, Pramila Tokas from RK Puram, Dhanwanti Chandela from Rajouri Garden, Princess Dhillon from Hari Nagar, Bhavna Gaur from Palam and Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar.

Among the three major contenders, AAP is the first in Delhi to declare candidates for the polls which will take place on February 8. The party won in the last polls with 67 of 70 seats.

The result will be known on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies)