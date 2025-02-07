The counting of votes for Delhi's highly anticipated political battle is set to take place on Saturday (Feb 8), with parties expressing optimism about their performance. The contest is largely a three-way fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress.

Advertisment

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking for a third straight term, having won the 2015 and 2020 elections. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to install a chief minister in the national capital after 27 years.

The Congress, which was in power till 2013 will be looking to gain back some of its footprint.

Also read | Kejriwal alleges EC 'refused' to upload voters' data, launches party's own website for 'transparency'

Advertisment

What did exit polls say?

Exit polls have predicted that BJP will win a comfortable victory in the polls with AAP falling behind and Congress continuing its dismal show.

AAP leaders, however, said that exit polls have always predicted the party winning less seats than it actually gets. They expressed confidence in the party returning to power.

Advertisment

Number of candidates in fray

A total of 699 candidates contested 70 assembly seats in the Delhi assembly election 2025 which election took place in a single phase on Feb 5 (Wednesday).

Also read | Rahul Gandhi alleges irregularities in Maharashtra polls, CM Fadnavis fires back

As per the Election Commission of India, a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent was recorded this time. Key seats include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is fray against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and Parvesh Verma of BJP.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing a contest from BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba.

AAP's Manish Sisodia competed against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri from Jangpura seat. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain competed from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh. Other candidates include AAp’s Amanatullah Khan and BJP’s Harish Khurana.

Also read | Kejriwal accuses BJP of attempting to poach AAP candidates; BJP Delhi chief hits back

How to check the results?

The Election Commission of India will provide official counting and results on its official website. The counting proceedings will begin at 8 am on February 8. Anybody could check the results at ‘www.results.eci.gov.in’ to get real-time updates.

(With inputs from agencies)