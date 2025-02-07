A day before the Delhi Assembly elections result, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Election Commission refused to upload data on the number of votes polled in each assembly constituency in the national capital despite several requests.

The voting was held in Delhi on February 5, with a major focus on the triangular parties, AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Kejriwal in a post on X, said, "EC has refused to upload Form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests."

AAP announces launches its own website

Kejriwal announced that they have made a website named "transparentelections.in" where they have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly.

"This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth," the AAP supremo said.

EC has refused to upload form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - https://t.co/vm6K3f3JcG where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2025

"Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information," Kejriwal continued.

He stressed that this is something that the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is "unfortunate that they are refusing to do it."

The Aam Aadmi Party is seeking a third consecutive victory in Delhi. However, the exit polls have predicted an upper hand for the BJP, as many predicted that the BJP is crossing the majority mark in the 70-member house of the Union Territory.

On Thursday, three more exit polls predicted a sweep for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections with vote share in the range of 48-49 per cent and 45-61 seats in the 70-member House.

Soon after the voting was over on Wednesday, several exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP, while two gave an edge to the AAP.

The counting is scheduled to be held on Saturday (February 8) and will begin at 8 am with early trends likely to start pouring in from initial hours.

(With inputs from agencies)