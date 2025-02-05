The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday (Feb 5). Most exit polls suggested that the BJP will form the government in the national capital with the ruling AAP falling behind.

Seven exit polls have predicted a BJP win, giving it anywhere between 35-60 seats, while for the ruling AAP, the projections will not enthuse the party, with the seat projection ranging between 32-37.

Exit poll predictions

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, Aam Aadmi Party 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats. Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seats to Congress. As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat.

JVC exit poll gave 39-45 seats to BJP, 22-31 to AAP and 0-2 seats to Congress. Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 seats for AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress. Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats. WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout after the polls stood at 57.8 per cent, with the North East district recording the highest voting percentage - 63. 83 per cent.

With the total number of assembly seats in Delhi being 70, the majority mark a party or an alliance needs to hit to be able to form the government is 36. The counting of votes for Delhi election 2025 will take place on Saturday, February 8.

