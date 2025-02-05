Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: As the voters of Delhi have cast their ballots, exit polls will offer a sneak peek into the city's mood and the potential outcome of this intense electoral battle.
Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE
The stakes are high, with the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal seeking a third consecutive term, the BJP making a strong bid to regain control, and the Congress hoping for a revival.
Exit polls will be released after 6:30 pm, providing an early indication of which way the wind is blowing.
Delhi witnesses 57.70 % voter turnout till 5 pm
A voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday (Feb 5) in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.
Check latest updates of Delhi Legislative Assembly Election EXIT Polls Results 2025 LIVE Updates
-
Feb 05, 2025 23:07 IST
The live blog has ended.
-
Feb 05, 2025 21:16 IST
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: BJP asserts victory in Delhi, citing exit polls
BJP MP Yogendra Chandoliya says, "We were saying this from the first day that BJP will form government in Delhi... All exit polls indicate that BJP will be forming the government... We have defeated Arvind Kejriwal and his corrupt..."
#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | Delhi: BJP MP Yogendra Chandoliya says, "We were saying this from the first day that BJP will form government in Delhi... All exit polls indicate that BJP will be forming the government... We have defeated Arvind Kejriwal and his corrupt… pic.twitter.com/1uWIYQwSHe— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
-
Feb 05, 2025 21:02 IST
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: AAP remains optimistic despite exit poll predictions
Over exit polls on Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Sushil Gupta says, "This is our fourth election, and every time exit polls did not show AAP making the govt in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people of Delhi. We will see the results in favour of Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government…"
-
Feb 05, 2025 21:01 IST
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: JDU claims liquor scam will lead to AAP's collapse
On exit polls, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, "They (AAP) created an uproar through liquor scam, Yamuna has been polluted so much... it is difficult to say anything about Congress. When Lok Sabha LoP visits Bihar, he forgets the name of the freedom fighters and fails to visit their family members..."
-
Feb 05, 2025 20:57 IST
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: AAP dismisses exit polls, confident of majority
Reacting to the exit poll, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "Exit polls have always proven to be wrong for the AAP. We have always formed the government with a clear majority and this time will be no different... There are some exit polls which show us winning but I would like to tell everyone to wait for 8 February, Arvind Kejriwal will be forming the government with a huge majority."
-
Feb 05, 2025 19:56 IST
Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: BJP candidate for New Delhi Assembly seat, predicts BJP win in Delhi polls
BJP's Parvesh Verma said, "It is certain that Lotus will bloom on 8th February. We will give good governance, clean Yamuna and employment in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is confident that he is losing."
#WATCH | #DelhiElections2025 | BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly Seat Parvesh Verma," It is certain that Lotus will bloom on 8th February. We will give good governance, clean Yamuna and employment in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is confident that he is losing." pic.twitter.com/JyyoYjzt2t— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
-
Feb 05, 2025 19:29 IST
Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Who is the favourite CM candidate?
Zee News' AI anchor reports that Arvind Kejriwal is the top choice for Delhi voters, securing 50 per cent of the votes. Parvesh Verma garnered 30 per cent, while Congress' Sandeep Dixit was chosen by 20 per cent.
-
Feb 05, 2025 19:19 IST
Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Zee News' AI exit poll prediction
According to Zee News' AI exit poll, anchor Zeenia projected the following seat count for each party:
AAP: 33-38
BJP+: 31-36
Congress: 0-2
-
Feb 05, 2025 19:07 IST
Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: ABP - Chanakya Strategies Poll predictions
According to the ABP - Chanakya Strategies Poll predicts, AAP is likely to win 25-28 seats, BJP 39-44 and Congress 2-3 seats.
#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | ABP - Chanakya Strategies Poll predicts 25-28 seats for AAP, 39-44 seats for BJP+ and 2-3 seats for Congress pic.twitter.com/lAIeAqU1pe— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
-
Feb 05, 2025 18:46 IST
Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Peoples Pulse predictions out!Peoples Pulse (Exit Poll)
BJP: 48.5% – 52.5%
AAP: 36.5% – 40.5%
Congress: 6.5% – 8.5%
-
Feb 05, 2025 18:45 IST
Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: ABP Matrize predictions out!
Matrize (Exit Poll)
AAP — 32-37 seats
BJP — 35-40 seats
Congress — 0-1 seat