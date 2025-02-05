Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE Updates: As the voters of Delhi have cast their ballots, exit polls will offer a sneak peek into the city's mood and the potential outcome of this intense electoral battle.

Advertisment

Delhi Election EXIT Poll Results 2025 LIVE

The stakes are high, with the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal seeking a third consecutive term, the BJP making a strong bid to regain control, and the Congress hoping for a revival.

Exit polls will be released after 6:30 pm, providing an early indication of which way the wind is blowing.

Advertisment

Delhi witnesses 57.70 % voter turnout till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday (Feb 5) in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.

Advertisment

Check latest updates of Delhi Legislative Assembly Election EXIT Polls Results 2025 LIVE Updates