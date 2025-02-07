Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday (Feb 6), alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to lure AAP candidates away ahead of the Delhi election results.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP offered AAP candidates ministerial positions and Rs 15 crores ($2 million USD) each to switch sides.

He said that 16 candidates from his party received the calls from BJP.

"In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said in a post on social media.

'Fake surveys conducted to break some candidates,' said Kejriwal

Referring to the exit polls, which predict BJP's win in the election, Kejriwal said that the saffron party was conducting the surveys with the intention to break some of AAP's candidates.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats," Kejriwal said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," he wrote.

Delhi minister Mukesh Ahlawat, AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra, echoing Kejriwal's claims said that he too received an offer from the BJP to change sides.

"I got a call from this number. I was told that their government was being formed, and they would make me a minister and give me Rs 15 crore if I left AAP and joined them. But due to the respect that Mr Kejriwal and the AAP have given me, I will never leave my party till my death," Ahlawat said.

'Tender an apology or face legal action,' says BJP Delhi chief

BJP Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva rebuffed the accusations and said that the AAP was levelling the allegations out of "frustration" as they could see themselves losing the election.

"Sanjay Singh should either retract his allegations and tender an apology or face legal action," Sachdeva said.

Votes will be counted on Saturday (Feb 8).

(With inputs from agencies)