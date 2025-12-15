Delhi airport, airlines issue advisory amid dense fog conditions

A thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital Delhi early Monday morning (Dec 15), while the Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at the 'Severe Plus' threshold of 450, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The visibility too dropped drastically in several areas of the city, affecting traffic movement and flight operations.

In view of the low visibility and dense fog affecting flight operations, the Delhi airport and airlines issued advisories for their passengers.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions,” read the advisory by the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi.

"We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience for passengers. For the last flight status, please contact your respective airlines," the advisory further said.

While the Civil Aviation Ministry taking to X wrote, “Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India. Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility.For Passengers: Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time”.

Low visibility has reportedly affected over 75 flights at Delhi Airport including 40 cancellations and 4 diversions.

Low visibility and temperature

Around 7 am, the visibility at the IGI airport was merely 50 meters, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A dense fog warning for the morning and forenoon hours has been issued by IMD. The maximum temperature in Delhi settled close to 23°C while the night was cold at 8°C.

Pollution level

Meanwhile, the pollution level in Delhi has only been rising due to which schools in Delhi have been ordered to shift to online and hybrid mode.

According to CAQM data, the AQI stood at 431 at 4 pm on Sunday (Dec 14) and climbed further to 446 by 6 pm . Officials attributed the spike to slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather conditions and poor dispersal of pollutants.