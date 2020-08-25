'Deeply unfair': Greta Thunberg tweets in favour of postponing JEE, NEET

Climate activist Greta Thunberg to Twitter to join the movement to "postpone JEE NEET" saying conducting exams during coronavirus pandemic and extreme floods were "deeply unfair" on students.

She said: "It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID".

Greta Thunberg is a global icon and has been vocal against climate change. She followed by 4.1 million users on Twitter.

Hashtags like 'PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID' have been trending on Twitter for quite some time.

Her tweet received a mixed reaction by the netizens.

The JEE, NEET exams were first cancelled in May when the nationwide lockdown was in force and the total coronavirus cases were fewer.

India has been recording the world's highest daily spike in coronavirus figures since August 8. India in the last 24 hours reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.