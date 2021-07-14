Deeply committed to people of India: Twitter to Indian parliamentary panel

Twitter has told a parliamentary panel in India it is deeply committed to the people of the country, and said it is striving to comply with the new IT guidelines.

"We are keeping the government of India apprised of progress at every step of the process," Twitter said.

The company said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and an interim Resident Grievance Officer and is looking to fill the position of a law enforcement nodal officer.

The social media site said that it has outlined its concerns to industry groups like CII and FICCI regarding the guidelines and digital media ethics code rules, 2021.

It told the panel that timelines proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology are challenging to fulfil and meet.

"This was further exacerbated by the magnitude of the health crisis confronting the country," it added, referring to the Covid pandemic.

"An extension for the industry would have helped navigate the current challenges posed by the pandemic and enable seamless implementation of the IT Rules 2021," Twitter told the parliamentary panel.

The company said it agrees with the ministry on free expression and safety to work in tandem both online and in the real world.

Twitter said it has systems in place to acknowledge grievances submitted to it within 24 hours and it intends to "dispose of them within 15 days."

The American tech giant said it respects the Constitution and laws of India, adding it had taken steps on 14 blocking orders and 7 emergency blocking orders so far.

"We remain committed to working with democratic governments across the world, including in India to serve the public conversation, provide transparency, and protect freedom of expression," Twitter said.