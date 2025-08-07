/Days after rebuke to Donald Trump, Brazil's Lula dials PM Modi

Days after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva turned down Donald Trump's offer to talk on tariffs and said that he would speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead, the Brazilian President dialed his Indian counterpart and discussed bilateral and global issues.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of Brazil, His Excellency, Mr. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva," PIB said in a statement.

During the call, PM Modi recalled his visit to Brazil last month, during which the two leaders had agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defense, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to take the strategic partnership between the two nations to new heights.

"The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement added.

"Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership, including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health, and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone," PM Modi later wrote in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Silva turned down Donald Trump's offer to call him anytime to discuss tariffs, saying he would call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders instead.

Trade tensions between Brazil and the US escalated after Donald Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on the South American nation, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Donald Trump had imposed the tariff, accusing Lula's government of conducting a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

Addressing an event, Lula said Brazil would resort to all possible measures, including moving the WTO, to defend the nation's interests.

He said instead of talking to Trump, he can call China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi. "I won't call Putin, because he can't travel now. But I will call many Presidents," he added.