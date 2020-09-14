Days after India, China foreign ministry-level talks, situation remains unchanged at LAC

Days after Indian and Chinese foreign minister met in Moscow, situation remains unchanged at the line of actual control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

A govt source told WION that while the situation remains "quiet" at the LAC, "no major movement has been seen by the Chinese troops". The source confirmed that build up by Chinese troops remain.

The 5 points joint statement after the 2 hours-long meet between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi called border troops of both sides to continue "dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions."

Asked if foreign minister-level talks yielded results, the source said, "very early days".

The 6th Corp Commanders-level meet is expected to happen soon and will decide the future action on the ground vis a vis disengagement. The date and time of the meet are still to be determined.

The Indian readout of the last week's talks said, "final disposition of the troop deployment to their permanent posts and the phasing of the process is to be worked out by the military commanders."

The foreign ministry-levels talks were the first in-person meet between the two foreign ministers in the 4 months-long India-China standoff.

