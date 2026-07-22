/Days after C-sections, 5 of 10 women develop complications at Telangana hospital; probe ordered

Five out of 10 new mothers who underwent C-sections on July 9 and 10 at the Area Hospital in Banswada, located in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, experienced complications after surgery and had to be transferred to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad, and subsequently to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, for specialised care. In response, the state government has established an inquiry committee to look into what caused the complications.



Dr M Vijay Bhaskar, Medical Superintendent at Banswada and in-charge District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS) for Kamareddy, told The Indian Express that a total of 10 C-sections had been carried out, five on each on July 9 and 10. Following the surgery, a patient experienced hypotension late in the night on July 9 and was rushed to the Nizamabad district hospital.



Similarly, another woman suffered chest pain on the evening of July 10 and was also rushed to the Nizamabad hospital. And three more women faced complications on July 11, requiring referral. “Though the symptoms were different, we felt that there was a possible pattern and initiated a detailed review,” Bhaskar said.

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Women develop kidney complications

Three of the women experienced reduced urine output and were referred to the Hyderabad hospital for dialysis, pointing to possible kidney complications. Two of them responded well to treatment, showing improved kidney function, and were subsequently taken off dialysis. “One was moved to the general ward, and two others continue to be in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU),” Bhaskar said on Wednesday.



The remaining five women who had C-sections at Banswada showed no complications. Bhaskar confirmed that seven of the ten mothers have already been discharged following suture removal. Meanwhile, the inquiry committee set up by the state government is examining the fluids that were administered to the patients.



“The fluids, including IV, have been proven to be sterile. We are now pharmacologically testing the drugs administered to the women,” Bhaskar said, and added that there is a low possibility of contamination. “We are not sure what caused the distress among the women. We are doing everything in our power to find out the causes,” Bhaskar added.



Since then, the issue has taken a political dimension in the state where the opposition began demanding strict action over what they termed “botched surgeries”. BRS leader T Harish Rao said on Tuesday, “We demand compensation to the affected families, and the government must provide the victims quality healthcare until their recovery.”