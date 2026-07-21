/Sleepy Don? 23 times Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during his second term: WATCH

US President Donald Trump continues to remain in focus on social media related to his health and some weird act doing in public. Trump's act always been the subject of speculation around his health and well-being online. This comes after he underwent two MRI scans in the space of a year in 2025, during which he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. In this case, Trump appeared to fall asleep on multiple occasions.
Here's a date-wise list of occasions where Trump fell asleep
- April 26, 2025 – Pope Francis' Funeral: One of the first widely-reported incidents, where Trump appeared to nod off. He also drew criticism for wearing a blue suit, breaking from Vatican dress code, and for seemingly checking his phone during the service.
- May 13, 2025 – Saudi Arabia Visit: During a press briefing on a newly signed agreement with Saudi Arabia while touring the Middle East, Trump appeared to doze off, earning him the nickname "Sleepy Don" — a callback to his own past jabs at Joe Biden.
- July 15, 2025 – Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit: Despite the summit's energetic theme, observers noted Trump appeared to fall asleep during the event.
- October 8, 2025 – Antifa Roundtable: At a discussion on Antifa, a movement he has frequently criticised, Trump appeared to struggle with staying alert.
- November 6, 2025 – Obesity Drugs Press Conference: At an event where a White House guest also fainted, Trump was seen reclining in his chair with his eyes shut.
- December 2, 2025 – Cabinet Meeting: While Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised him as the world's key figure in resolving the Ukraine conflict, Trump appeared to have his eyes closed and head tilted, nodding without visibly opening his eyes even when addressed directly as “Mr President.”
- December 4, 2025 – Rwanda-DRC Agreement Signing: Days after the cabinet meeting incident, Trump's head appeared to droop during a press event marking new agreements between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- December 18, 2025 – Marijuana Reclassification Signing: While signing an order to reclassify marijuana at the Resolute Desk, Trump appeared to briefly drift off.
- January 4, 2026 – Venezuela Briefing: During a briefing on US military action in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, Trump, while military official Dan "Raizin" Caine spoke, appeared to repeatedly close his eyes in the background.
- January 14, 2026 – Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act Signing: With health and agriculture officials present, Trump appeared to nod off during the signing event on reintroducing whole milk to school lunches.
- February 12, 2026 – Climate Regulation Repeal: During a press conference on rolling back climate rules, Trump again appeared to have difficulty keeping his eyes open.
- February 19, 2026 – Board of Peace Meeting: At the inaugural meeting of his newly formed Board of Peace, Trump appeared to close his eyes, drawing mockery from California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office.
- March 23, 2026 – Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable: While in Tennessee for this event, Trump again appeared to struggle to stay awake.
- April 23, 2026 – Regeneron Agreement: During an event on a deal with pharmaceutical company Regeneron, Trump appeared to lean forward and fall asleep while others spoke.
- May 5, 2026 – Small Business Summit: While Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler addressed the summit, social media users claimed Trump appeared to fall asleep while standing.
- May 25, 2026 – Memorial Day: Trump faced significant online backlash after appearing to fall asleep during the Memorial Day ceremony honouring fallen military personnel.
- June 4, 2026 – Coal Industry Event: After footage showed Trump leaning to one side with his eyes shut, the White House's Rapid Response account pushed back sharply, insisting his eyes were open in the clip.
- June 8, 2026 – NBA Finals (Knicks Game): At Madison Square Garden for Game 3, Trump appeared to nod off, drawing criticism given the disruptions, including street closures and heightened security, caused by his attendance.
- June 11, 2026 – Fishing Proclamation Signing: While signing a proclamation on commercial fishing, Trump was seen leaning to one side with his eyes closed as someone spoke nearby.
- June 14, 2026 – UFC Freedom 250 Event: Coinciding with his 80th birthday celebrations, Trump appeared to fall asleep at this highly anticipated event held on the White House South Lawn.
- June 26, 2026 – Religious Liberty Commission Meeting: While welcoming commission members to discuss a "bridge" between religion and politics, Trump appeared to doze off as the chair spoke.
- July 4, 2026 – Independence Day Celebrations: During America's 250th birthday event at the National Mall, Trump was seen appearing to fall asleep in his seat.
- July 19, 2026 – World Cup Final: While watching Spain face Argentina in the final, Trump appeared to doze off. He was seen alert again after Spain's extra-time win, joining FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the trophy presentation.