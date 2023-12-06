Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday (Dec 6) said that the deadly cyclonic storm Michaung had weakened into a deep depression over the central coastal of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

"Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. To weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours," read a post on the official IMD handle on social media platform X.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday (Dec 5) which triggered incessant rains in parts of Chennai even as its wrath from Monday lowered immensely. Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of https://t.co/W1UMY7yYGa weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours. pic.twitter.com/KFD2BjBMvn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2023 ×

The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage.

Storm kills 17 in Chennai

The Greater Chennai police issued a release on Tuesday stating that at least 17 people were reported dead in separate incidents across the city due to the flooding from the cyclone.

The police said that at least 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution were reported in the city for which medical assistance was also provided.

"In the last two days, we had more than 33 cm of rainfall, which is much more than what we had in 2015. However, the government was better equipped to deal with the situation this time. Many people have been evacuated (from low-lying areas) and moved to (relief) shelters," DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Tuesday as per news agency ANI.

"As many as 411 relief shelters have already been arranged. Water has also been pumped out of most of the areas and power has been restored to more than 60-70 per cent of the houses," the DMK MP added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also released a statement on Monday saying that his government was taking all necessary measures on a war footing to provide relief measures.

He stated that relief measures in rain-affected regions are being implemented immediately, with various department personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, being deployed in large numbers as a preventive mechanism.

In an official release, Stalin mentioned: "The government is taking all precautionary measures on a war-footing in response to heavy rainfall over the last two days due to Cyclone Michaung causing devastation in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts."