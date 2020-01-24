Cyber crimes, threats loom large as world goes digital: Expert

As the world is moving towards automation and digital world, cybercrimes and threats are also increasing and posing challenges in equal ratio, director-general of Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) Sanjay Bahl said on Thursday.

Bahl was addressing cybersecurity heads, IT employees, police officers from across the country, students and the public at the “Cyber Security Conclave 5.0 the Next Gen Threats and Solutions.”

The conclave was organised by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in association with Cyberabad police, according to an official press release.

Bahl also presented CERT-Ins priorities that focussed on collecting, analysing and disseminating cyber threat intelligence to benefit all stake-holders who are potentially impacted by these attacks, the release said.

Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar said nowadays the complaints on cyber crimes are more than the usual crimes.

The complaints are more related to social media, online financial offences and data theft, and the loss due to cyber crimes is immense and poses tough challenges to the police, he said.

SCSC vice-chairman Bharani Kumar Aroll said the digital transformation happening across India is changing the way businesses operate efficiently and effectively and also brings with it risks.

He presented statistics on cyber attacks and also talked about the threat landscape and the promising future of cybersecurity, the release added.