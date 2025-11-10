/Customs officials seized Rs 1-crore ganja, exotic animals at Bengaluru airport

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok were arrested by customs officials at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for allegedly smuggling exotic wildlife species, authorities said on Monday.

In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs stated that on November 9, officers at KIA intercepted two passengers from Bangkok and confiscated several exotic wildlife species, including a white-Cheeked Gibbon, a Monkey and a Hornbill. "The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added.

In a separate incident the same day, another passenger arriving from Bangkok was caught carrying 2.99 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.04 crore, Customs said. The narcotics were seized, and the individual was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Two Indians held for carrying cocaine from Ethiopia

Similarly, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Customs Air Intelligence Unit in the southern Indian city of Chennai confiscated 5.618 kg of cocaine from incoming international passengers' baggage at the city's international airport in Sep 03, 2025. Based on the images shared by officials, the contraband appears to be packed in small metal foils that make it seem like premium chocolates.

Officials confirmed that two Indian nationals – a resident of Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, aged 25, and a resident of Chamba, Himachal, aged 26 – were arrested while carrying the contraband brought on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Chennai in their baggage.

The street value of the seized high-grade cocaine is estimated to be at least Rs 60 crores, or $6.8 million in India. Cocaine, which is sold illegally in one-gram sachets, is estimated to cost anywhere between Rs 8,000 ($90) to Rs 12,000 ($136), depending on the level of adulteration in the cocaine.