'Current UN structure is ineffective', says MEA S Jaishankar at the UNGA

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and batted for reforms, especially at the high table of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"The call for reformed multilateralism – with reforms of the Security Council at its core enjoys considerable support among UN members," said the EAM.

The Indian diplomat did not mince words and stated that the current setup of the UN was anachronistic and ineffective that needed urgent reforms.



"It does so because of the widespread recognition that the current architecture is anachronistic and ineffective. It is also perceived as deeply unfair, denying entire continents and regions a voice in a forum that deliberates their future," he said in his address.

The EAM also reminded the assembly of New Delhi's capabilities by stating, "India would be completing its tenure as a member of the Security Council this year. In our term, we have acted as a bridge on some serious but divisive issues confronting the Council."

It is not the first time that India has raised the issue. However, according to Jaishankar, something has shifted this time around.

"In respect of UN reform, every General Assembly (session) you revisit that issue, but this time something has shifted. You can see that, you can sense that. I think everybody sensed a shift and it's something which others actually brought up with me." the EAM told the reporters.

Earlier this week, Jaishankar hosted a meeting of the G4 countries, a grouping that includes Japan, Germany and Brazil seeking a permanent seat at the Security Council.

After the meeting, Jaishakar took to Twitter and set the agenda which he reiterated at the UNGA address on Saturday.

“Reiterated our joint commitment to work towards text based negotiations that lead to reformed multilateralism. Will continue our cooperation towards the goal.” he tweeted.

One of the biggest roadblocks to India's accession to a permanent seat in the UNSC is China. The neighbouring country of India has shown rhetorical commitment toward reforms at the UN but behind the scenes, Beijing has actively worked to ensure that the status quo is maintained.

Thus, New Delhi has its task cut out. However, India's stint in the Security Council in the last year-and-a-half ought to bring some much-needed change.

(With inputs from agencies)



