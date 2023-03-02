CRPF introduces Critical Situation Response Vehicle to fight terrorists in Kashmir region

To ensure the least collateral damage and successful anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made and inducted a bomb/bulletproof armoured vehicle also known as CSRV (critical situation response vehicle) to fight terrorism in Kashmir.

The latest all-terrain highly sophisticated vehicle 'CSRV' has given a shot in the arm to the Central Reserve Police Force engaged in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF has introduced a modern bullet and bomb-proof vehicle for room/house interventions during encounters in Kashmir Valley. And this step has proven to be very successful for the forces. It has helped to build the morale of soldiers on the ground as well.

"It is called Critical Situation Response Vehicle. It was indigenously done by our research and development wing in New Delhi. This acts like a force multiplier, in situations like narrow lanes and by-lanes where you need to sort of intervene in a room or house where a terrorist is held up, the vehicle has the manoeuvrability to leverage such situations effectively. For example, this vehicle has a bulletproof Morcha. It has a hydraulic system and can be raised to the second floor of the house as well. It has steer and skid technology, it can revolve 360 degrees, in narrow lanes and by lanes, and it can enter easily. Right now, we have two such vehicles, and since it's been designed by our own team, we are using it extensively," said IG CPRF (Kashmir Operations) MS Bhatia.

CRPF has had a major modernisation in the last four years. From arms and ammunition to surveillance equipment like the latest guns and high-tech surveillance, gadgets have been provided to the soldiers on the ground by the government of India. Joint venture carbons rifle, PSG 1A1, explosive detector, handheld thermal imaging, through wall radar, MI machine gun 7, latest bulletproof and new bunker vehicles.

"We are using technology extensively in the modernisation of weapons, and CCTV surveillance of the national highway after the Pulwama incident. It has yielded good results. We have also deployed drones, night vigil cameras, bulletproof and mine proof vehicles and medium bulletproof vehicles, our armoury is now top class, deploying drones extensively not only during operations and for the surveillance of national highways. All these endeavours we do are for the soldiers fighting on the ground because it's like a force multiplier," said IG CPRF (Kashmir Operations) M S Bhatia.

The CSRV and the JCBs have a bulletproof cabin mounted on a forklift for security personnel to gain the advantage of height against the adversary without being exposed to danger. The CSRV cabin provides 180-degree protection while the JCBs have 360-degree protection for the soldiers inside the bullet-proof cabin. The CRPF says the new technology acts as a force multiplier and morale booster for the soldiers. Soldiers are feeling confident while engaging in an encounter and room/house interventions during the operations.

"This is a force multiplier and morale booster for the soldiers. While Jawans are moving in this vehicle their confidence boosts tremendously, because they are sure of their security. The vehicle has grade-four bullet-proofing so no bullet or grenade can harm them. So, confidence increases, accuracy increases, and our results are increasing. We are using the best of the best equipment available in the country and world, so after the Pulwama attack we have been provided with all kinds of facilities which one soldier can think of, we are fully equipped and well trained and these are the things giving results on the ground," said Alok Awasthy, DIG Operations CRPF, Kashmir.

The vehicle also gives soldiers an advantage as there is hardly any chance of causality and it has proven a great success in the operations used. The soldiers feel the government of India has brought in major changes after the Pulwama attack in 2019.

"The vehicle which has been provided has level four bullet-proofing when we have to do the room intervention and this vehicle is being used. By this vehicle, there is hardly any causality to security forces with great success and also helps build our morale. The new weapons which have been provided like wall radar, snipers which help us to see inside the house, benefit us. The morale remains high, and we also think that the government is doing something for us," Jiri Khandik, Soldier.

The CRPF is making many more vehicles like these and may in future provide them to other security agencies.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE