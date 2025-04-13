Sai Sudharsan has been wreaking havoc in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as he continues to impress for Gujarat Titans. It seemed like a very good move to GT during the auctions for Sudharsan as he had provided of his talent in the last two seasons. Looking at the start he has made to this IPL 2025, the $990,000 they retained him for seems like a steal.

Sai Sudharsan’s IPL 2025

The stylish left-hander from Tamil Nadu has been the epitome of consistency, becoming the first batter in this IPL to score 300 runs after being the first Indian to get to 200 runs earlier in the IPL. Sudharsan notched his fourth fifty in just six innings in this IPL with a knock of 56 off just 37 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday to provide the Titans with the perfect start again.

Sudharsan has set the pace for Titans in the Powerplay and only Nicholas Pooran has scored more runs than him in this IPL. Sudharsan’s 329 runs in this IPL have come at an average of 54.83 and a strike rate of 151.61.

He’s been the lynchpin for Gujarat Titans in this edition with scores of 74, 63, 49, 5, 82 and 56. At just 23, Sudharsan has already mastered the vagaries of a format as fickle as T20 and his career IPL average of 48.67 is the highest ever for any player in the tournament with at least 200 runs. He has formed a particularly formidable partnership with captain Shubman Gill, with the duo being the only two players to register more than 10 scores of 50 plus for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The pair have put on 50-plus runs 12 of the 24 times they have batted together in the IPL, including four hundred-run partnerships.

Despite being a classical and technically adept batsman, Sudharsan has made the transition to T20 cricket rather seamlessly with the IPL usually seeing him at the peak of his powers in the last three seasons. He is, in fact, the only left-hander to score 10 50-plus scores in the IPL since the start of the 2020 edition.

Sudharsan has carried his sparkling from the last season to this year and now has as many as seven scores of 50-plus in just his last 10 innings in the IPL. Sudharsan was the leading run-getter for the Titans in IPL 2024 as well, scoring 527 at an average of 47.9. Sudharsan is also the fastest Indian ever to score 1000 runs in the IPL.

Sudharsan’s ability to score runs at a brisk pace without taking undue risks is what sets him apart as he gets a huge volume of runs while playing conventional cricketing shots with his ability to pierce the gaps being a standout.

With Gujarat Titans being top-heavy, Sudharsan’s runs have been a big reason for them sitting at number 2 on the points table in this IPL and looking good for a playoff berth at this stage.