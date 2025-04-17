Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost a high-octane IPL 2025 thriller against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (Apr 16) after Super Over drama. Their decision to send Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag to face Mitchell Starc, however, didn't go down well with the experts.

RR's highest scorer of the night Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana were overlooked for Parag and Hetmyer as they scored 11 runs in the six designated balls. While Jaiswal still came to bat after Parag's wicket, Rana was not given a chance at all.

Speaking on the decision, Rana, who had scored 51 off 28 balls, backed the decision by management at the post-match press conference.

"The management takes the call, not one person. The captain is there along with two other senior players and coaches. If Shimron Hetmyer had hit two sixes, then you wouldn't be asking this question. I will give the same answer. I don't have any other answer. Whatever decisions we took was absolutely right. Hetmyer is our finisher, that everyone knows. He has delivered in the past," Rana said.

Pujara calls out decision to not send Rana

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, however, called out decision to not send Nitish Rana to bat.

"I think Nitish should have been there in those three," Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo show. "But I don't know whether he should have started. I would want Jaiswal to start because of the way he bats against Mitchell Starc - his record [against Starc] has been phenomenal across formats [26 runs from 15 balls without a dismissal in T20s and 133 from 203 with three dismissals in Tests].

"I know it was the Super Over and Starc was just trying to execute his yorkers, but there's a psychological advantage. If Yashasvi had faced a few balls, then Starc would have been under some pressure," he added.

Nonetheless, DC chased down the 12-run target with ease and now sit atop the points table with five wins in seven games.