Every year Indian Premier League (IPL) season brings the best talent from around the world and one such talent was on display during KKR vs DC game in IPL 2025 on Tuesday (Apr 29). Batting first KKR posted a formidable total of 204 runs but it could have been at least four more if not were for a sensational catch by DC's Dushmantha Chameera.

The moment came in the second half of the last over when KKR's Anukul Roy smacked Aussie Mitchell Starc towards midwicket. The ball seemed sure to cross the boundary when Chameera flung himself to his left and grabbed the ball mid-air and horizontal to the ground. Have a look at the video:

The four runs saved, however, could only be helpful in reducing the loss margin for Delhi as they fell short by 14 runs - their third loss in the last four games.

Rinku-Kuldeep slap drama post game

After the match DC bowler Kuldeep was seen 'playfully' slapping Rinku. The KKR batter's shocked expressions, however, led to an outrage on the internet. Clarifying that there's 'only love' between the two players, DC posted a video showing Kuldeep and Rinku smiling and being brotherly.

DC's silent struggle

Currently, DC have six wins and four losses from 10 games which gives them 12 points. In the rest four games, they need two to three wins to finish in top two to have a double shot at making it to the final.

Former South Africa skipper Shaun Pollock thinks that 'DC top order has to be more consistent' in the remaining games.

"They have shown us what they can do. They have scored some cameos here and there, but you look at the teams that are sitting on the top," the ex-SA skipper said while talking to Cricbuzz after DC's loss against KKR.