The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday defended the credibility of India’s electoral system after US President Donald Trump cited India’s elections while renewing his call for mandatory photo identification for voters in the United States. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Trump’s comments during the ministry’s press briefing. Jaiswal said he had no specific response to Trump’s remarks but highlighted the global standing of India’s election machinery. "I have no specific comment to make on the remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally," Jaiswal told reporters.

What Trump said about India’s election system

Trump referred to India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while making the case for stricter voter identification requirements in the US. The US president said Kumar had raised questions about how elections could be conducted without valid photo identification. Trump also cited the number of voters who participated in India’s last general election and pointed to the limited use of postal ballots.

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"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration. How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID? India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document. We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Trump has been advocating for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a proposed measure focused on voter registration, proof of citizenship and identification requirements for federal elections.

Watch the video here

Trump administration backs voter ID push

Trump’s comments came about a week after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in election management and training for election officials. Gor also backed Trump’s comments in a post on X, reiterating the US administration’s argument for voter identification requirements. “President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

According to the White House, the proposed legislation is intended to ensure that only US citizens participate in federal elections.

"American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections," the White House said while describing the SAVE America Act as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."

The White House said the proposed law would require voters to provide valid identification and proof of citizenship when registering for federal elections. It would also introduce tighter restrictions on mail-in voting, with exceptions for circumstances such as illness, disability, military service or travel. The administration has also said the legislation would require states to remove non-citizens from federal voter rolls. "If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States," the White House said.

Congress hits back at Trump and Gyanesh Kumar