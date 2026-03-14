/Crackdown on LPG Black Market in Mumbai: Cylinders Seized During Worli Raid

Mumbai Police have cracked down on the illegal black marketing of LPG cylinders after a raid in the Worli area led to the seizure of a large stock of domestic and commercial gas cylinders that were allegedly being stored and sold illegally.

Officials from the city’s rationing and supply department carried out the operation after receiving information about LPG cylinders being diverted from authorised supply channels and sold at inflated prices.

Acting on the tip-off, a team conducted an inspection at a location in Worli where they discovered several cylinders stocked without proper authorisation.

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According to officials, both domestic LPG cylinders meant for household use and commercial cylinders used by restaurants and eateries were found at the premises.

Authorities suspect that domestic cylinders, which are subsidised and strictly meant for residential consumption, were being illegally diverted and supplied to commercial establishments to make higher profits.

Officials said storing LPG cylinders in bulk without permission is a serious violation and can pose significant safety risks. Since LPG is highly flammable, improper storage in crowded neighbourhoods can increase the risk of fires or explosions.

The seized cylinders have been taken into custody by the authorities and further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the cylinders and identify those involved in the alleged black marketing network.

Officials are also trying to determine whether the cylinders were diverted from authorised distributors or transporters within the supply chain.

Authorities said strict action will be taken against those responsible under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and other rules governing LPG distribution.

The raid comes at a time when several parts of Mumbai have been facing LPG supply issues, with households and restaurants reporting difficulties in getting cylinders.

Officials believe that such shortages sometimes lead to hoarding and illegal sale of cylinders in the black market at higher rates.

In response, the rationing department has stepped up inspections and enforcement drives across the city to curb diversion and ensure fair distribution of LPG cylinders.