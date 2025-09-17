The banned CPI (Maoist) has declared to temporarily suspend its armed struggle to enable peace talks, but demanded that the government announce a one-month 'ceasefire' and suspend security operations to begin the dialogue. In response, the Chhattisgarh government said it is verifying the authenticity of the statement, which appeared on social media on Tuesday, according to a report by news agency PTI.

In the alleged statement, the Maoists urged the government to convey their response through the government's news media, including radio. Dated August 15 and signed by Abhay, spokesperson of the Maoist central committee, the two-page note was released nearly four months after the death of Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the group’s general secretary, during an encounter with security forces in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, said on Tuesday that the authenticity of the statement was being verified and that Maoists should surrender and avail rehabilitation benefits. He added that the term 'ceasefire' is highly objectionable because there is no war-like situation that requires one.

The term 'ceasefire' is highly objectionable as there is no war-like situation that requires one. In a democracy, dialogue cannot come with preconditions, yet the Maoists have once again imposed them. The government, however, will review the authenticity of the statement before holding internal discussions.

According to the Maoist note, they had earlier suggested a one-month ceasefire to consult their top leadership. But the Centre did not respond positively; instead, it escalated its security operations. "To take forward the process of peace talks that was started on the initiative of the party's general secretary (late Basavaraju), we are making it clear that in view of the changed global and national circumstances, as well as the continuous requests being made by the country's Prime Minister, Home Minister and senior police officers to give up arms and join the mainstream, we have decided to shun arms," it said in statement.

"We have decided to declare a temporary halt to the armed struggle. We are making it clear that in the future, we will fight shoulder to shoulder with all political parties and organisations fighting for the public cause as far as possible," the statement added.

Maoists offered direct talks with the Government.

Banned CPI(M) offered to direct talks with the Union Home Minister or any government officials from the centre appointed by him, or a delegation on this issue, demanding one month to consult with their imprisoned comrades working in different states across the country.

"We are ready to talk to the Union Home Minister or persons appointed by him or a delegation on this issue. But we will have to inform the party about our changed opinion. Therefore, our request to the Central Government is to give us one month to consult with our comrades working in different states across the country and those imprisoned," it said.