Covid vaccine Covaxin supply through UN procurement agencies suspended by WHO  

In an unprecedented move, the supply of Covaxin through UN procurement agencies has been suspended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It has also recommended countries, which had received the vaccine to take appropriate action, a PTI report said.

The news of the move was confirmed by the organisation. The Covid vaccine is produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

In a statement issued by the organisation on Saturday, the suspension has been carried out in response to the outcomes of its post EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection, which was held between March 14 and 22, 2022 and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

Due to suspension of production for export, there will be interruption in supply of Covaxin, WHO said.

The risk assessment to date does not show change in the risk-benefit ratio. The data, which is available to WHO, shows the vaccine is still effective and there is no safety concern, WHO said.

On April 1, Bharat Biotech had announced the temporary slowing down of production of Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities. It had completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and had foreseen a decline in demand.

Bharat Biotech seems to have agreed with the WHO’s team during inspection over the scope of the planned improvement activities. The firm had also indicated that it would be executed as soon as possible.

