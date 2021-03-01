COVID vaccination phase 2 India: Check who is eligible

Second phase of coronavirus vaccination is starting in India today (March 1). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of COVID vaccine. Vaccinating Indian citizens against coronavirus is a giant task given the population of India

In first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were being vaccinated.

Who will be eligible to get jab in second phase?

Here's who will be eligible for a COVID shot in the second phase of the vaccination drive

People above 60 years of age of those who will attain the age of 60 on January 1, 2022

People with co-morbidities who are between 45-59 year-old age group or will attain that age by January 1, 2022

Indian government has listed 20 co-morbidities that would be covered for this vaccination.

Some of them are,

Diabetes or hypertension for over 10 years

HIV infection or any other immunological disease

Heart failure that resulted in hospitalisation over the last one year

Those diagnosed with cancer after July 1, 2020, or those currently being treated for cancer

There have been more than 11 million reported coronavirus infections in India and over 157,000 deaths

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone who is eligible to take COVID vaccine

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he tweeted.