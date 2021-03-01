COVID vaccination phase 2 India: Check who is eligible

India vaccination drive Photograph:( ANI )
Indian government has put out information about who is eligible to get vaccinated in phase 2 of the drive.
Second phase of coronavirus vaccination is starting in India today (March 1). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of COVID vaccine. Vaccinating Indian citizens against coronavirus is a giant task given the population of India
In first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were being vaccinated.
Here's who will be eligible for a COVID shot in the second phase of the vaccination drive
People above 60 years of age of those who will attain the age of 60 on January 1, 2022
People with co-morbidities who are between 45-59 year-old age group or will attain that age by January 1, 2022
Indian government has listed 20 co-morbidities that would be covered for this vaccination.
There have been more than 11 million reported coronavirus infections in India and over 157,000 deaths
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone who is eligible to take COVID vaccine
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he tweeted.