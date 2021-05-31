Covid care centres established at every panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir 

With the Covid cases rising in the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, the State government has established Covid care facilities at every panchayat of the UT.

In total, around 15,000 beds have been set up in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir for Covid patients. Each panchayat will have a five-bed facility, where one bed will be equipped with an oxygen concentrator. Medical staff will also be present.

It is likely to alleviate some pressure off the hospitals, who have been getting overwhelming number of patients. It will also be helpful for people, who don't have space to keep Covid patients in isolation at home.

''On the instructions of L-G, we have established Covid care centres at all the 296 panchayats in Budgam. Medical facilities, such as PPE kits, oximeters, etc are available at these centres. A patient can be isolated and treated with ease,'' said Amardeep Singh, BDO, Budgam.

“As the treatment is available at panchayats, patients now do not need to travel to urban areas for the treatment,” added Budgam BDO.

"Earlier, Covid patients were forced to travel long distances to reach a hospital and it is very difficult during lockdown. All thanks to government’s efforts, now patients will be able to get treatment at their doorstep with convenience,” said Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Secretary (Panchayat), Budgam.