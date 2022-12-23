Covid Alert: No entry for visitors in Taj Mahal without Covid testing

In the wake of recent increase in cases of coronavirus in China and other nations, India’s international tourist hotspot, the Taj Mahal, has been put on alert. The Covid alert in the Taj Mahal was confirmed by Agra’s District Health Information Officer.

According to reports, the samples of tourists visiting the Taj Mahal are being tested for coronavirus by Agra’s health department, especially of those visitors who are coming from foreign countries.

As per reports, one of the wonders of the world has been welcoming foreign and domestic tourists in huge numbers every day. Meanwhile, testing of coronavirus is being carried out by health officials at bus stands, airports and railway stations in Agra.

Agra’s District Health Information Officer Anil Satsangi said, "The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors."

Speaking about the precautionary measures, Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr AK Srivastava said that in the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19 in China, there is enough reason to adopt precautionary measures.

WATCH| WION Dispatch: India takes precautionary measures after Covid cases rise in China

He added that Agra hosts the most popular tourist destination of the country, the Taj Mahal, and hence receives foreign visitors in large numbers and in this winter too, the city is witnessing tourists in huge numbers as it is the tourism season’s peak.

The official further stated that the officials are testing around 500 to 1000 samples daily at different locations, which include the district hospital’s testing centre and that plans are being made to increase the number of samples being tested daily if there is a need in future.