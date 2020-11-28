COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in India initially, Serum Institute reiterates

Coronavirus vaccine trials are going on in India and across the world and the race for the vaccine is in the last leg. India is a key player in global fight against coronavirus pandemic. CEO of Serum Institute of India, world's largest vaccine maker, has reiterated that the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in India initially. Adar Poonawala (CEO, Serum Institute of India) made the statement on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the company on Saturday (November 28).

Poonawala said that the institute will look at the COVAX countries after the vaccine has been made available in India. COVAX countries are mainly in Africa. Poonawala said that while AstraZeneca and Oxford University were taking care of markets in UK and Europe, Serum Institute's priority would be India and COVAX countries.

"As of now, we don't have anything in writing with the govt of India on how many doses they will purchase but the indication is that it would be 300-400 million doses by July, 2021," he said. He was quoted by ANI.

PM Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India after visiting other vaccine hubs like Ahmedbabad. Zydus-Cadila is developing a vaccine in Ahmedabad while Bharat Biotech is developing an indigenous vaccine.

Speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to the SII facility in Pune, Poonawalla said PM Modi discussed in detail the vaccination scenario and reviewed the vaccine production status. Poonawala said he was amazed how well-versed PM Modi was about vaccines.

"Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also took a look at their manufacturing facility," PM Modi said in a tweet after his visit.

SII is in the process of applying of emergency use licence in two weeks. It will be distributed in India initially and then the Covax countries of Africa.

