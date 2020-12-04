COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for India in a few weeks: PM Modi at all party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the coronavirus vaccine could be ready for India within weeks and healthcare warriors and the elderly will receive the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine while reiterating that India has ‘managed to keep the death rate low’.

“Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making COVID vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest & safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India,” Modi said.

“Experts believe that COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers & elderly person suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination,” the PM added.

PM Modi said the storage logistics of the coronavirus vaccine is being looked into. Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which is 95 per cent effective in preventing the disease, has a super-cold storage requirement.

"Nearly eight vaccines are on other stages of trial with their manufacturing assured in India. Three coronavirus vaccines from India are at different stages. Experts think that the vaccine isn't too far away. In the next few weeks, a coronavirus vaccine could be ready for India," PM Narendra Modi said.

The virtual meeting began at 10.45 am, in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, apart from Health Ministry Secretary, were also present.

COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about 1 crore health workers from both the public and private sectors, and then to about 2 crore frontline workers, the Union Health Ministry said in its presentation at the all-party meet on Friday, sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)