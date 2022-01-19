COVID-19 update: India reports over 44k more cases; daily deaths at 441

India recorded 2,82,970 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 441 deaths, the health ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at over 1,800,000, the ministry said while adding that the coronavirus positivity rate is at over 15 per cent.

There have been 8,961 total Omicron cases detected so far, it added. There have been 1,88,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry informed. The total number of COVID-19 cases detected on Wednesday was 44,889 more than the previous day.

Also Read: One in ten COVID-19 patients could be infectious even after 10 days

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest due to the virus reported over 39,200 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 53 deaths. There are 2,67,659 active cases in the state currently, according to the health department with no new Omicron cases detected on Tuesday.

Mumbai reported over 6,000 COVID-19 cases which was 193 cases more than the previous day along with seven deaths. The number of active cases in the city stands at 44,084.

Gujarat reported 17,119 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday along with ten deaths as the nation continues to grapple with the virus.

Also Read | Fourth dose of vaccine 'not good enough': Study

India's southern state of Tamilnadu reported 23,888 new coronavirus cases along with 29 deaths with the active caseload at over 1,60,170.

Karnataka's health minister Dr. K Sudhakar said the daily positivity rate in the state had crossed 22 per cent touching over 41,000 COVID-19 cases although hospitalisations continue to be low.

(With inputs from Agencies)