COVID-19 update: India reports dip in virus cases; 1,733 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 1,61,386 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,733 deaths in 24 hours.

The death toll due to the virus has now reached 4,97,975, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate stands at over nine per cent with over 16,00,000 active cases.

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu which has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases reported 16,096 new cases with 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,88,599.

India's eastern state of West Bengal reported a drop in COVID-19 cases reporting 2,014 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths in 24 hours. The positivity rate in the state currently stands at over 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 14,366 new coronavirus cases with 58 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stands at over 13 per cent, the health department said.

India's capital Delhi reported over 2,000 COVID-19 cases with 27 deaths, health officials said with positivity rate at over 5 per cent. The number of active cases in the city stands at over 16,000.

Amid drop in coronavirus cases, officials in Mumbai allowed restaurants and theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity while lifting the night curfew with weekly shopping outlets and tourist spots also allowed to reopen.

(With inputs from Agencies)