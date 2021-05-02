COVID-19: PM Modi to meet experts over oxygen, medicine availability, India reports slight dip in cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today morning at 9:30 am to review the measures taken amid the raging second wave across the country.



The Prime Minister will review the allocation of human resources as well as the availability of oxygen and medicines, sources said.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also review the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.

A total of 3,92,488 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in India.

Meanwhile, the advisor to Prime Minister Bhaskar Khulbe, on Saturday, wrote to the Union Health Ministry to provide 150 ventilators to the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi.

The ventilators have been provided to the COVID Care Centre under PM-CARES Fund after a request was made by the Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) SS Deswal.

The ITBP run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility in Delhi started functioning on April 26 with 500 oxygen beds.



(With inputs from agencies)