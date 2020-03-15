COVID-19: PM Modi to lead SAARC video conference call today at 5 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead SAARC video conference call today at 5 pm to chalk out a common strategy to counter the coronavirus crisis in the region.

All heads of the government except Pakistan to join the effort. Imran Khan's government will be represented by Special Assistant to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza.

An announcement to this effect was made late Friday by Aisha Farooqui, spokesperson for Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Watch | PM Modi to lead SAARC video conference on Covid-19

In a tweet, Aisha Farooqui said, "The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue."

All SAARC nations welcomed PM Modi's call for a joint strategy to fight COVID-19.

Timely action for a healthier planet.



Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.



I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2020 ×

Modi had suggested that the bloc should unite to create an effective strategy. The idea is to come up with a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Asia.

This move is significant as India is looking beyond its borders to help neighbours in the time of crisis. India is also rising above differences with Pakistan even though there is no improvement in Pakistan's record on terror.

This initiative also shows geopolitical maturity on India's part.