Covid-19: Mizoram extends total lockdown in cities, towns till June 30

With the target to eliminate coronavirus by month-end, the Zoramthanga-led government in Mizoram extended the "total lockdown" till June 30.

The total lockdown will be extended in state capital Aizawl, 10 other district headquarters and containment areas for another eight days till June 30 to contain further spread of coronavirus infection.

The total lockdown was imposed on June 9 after the number of coronavirus cases in the Northeastern state has jumped from 1 to 42 in a week.

The measure was scheduled to be in force till Monday.

Meanwhile, India reported 15,915 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to make it the country's biggest single-day spike and taking the total to 413,092. As many as 13,294 people have died due to the infection so far.

With 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

