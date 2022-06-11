Covid-19 management in Uttar Pradesh better than US: Bill and Melinda Foundation

The Indian northern state of Uttar Pradesh's Covid management, according to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is superior to that of the United States. A BMGF delegation met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss ways to improve technical collaboration in the health, nutrition, and agricultural sectors.

"Having observed Covid management of many countries where we work, it would be fair to state that India, especially Uttar Pradesh, was far better at COVID management than even the United States," said Mark Suzman, CEO of BMGF.

He further added, "The way the state’s leadership tackled population density and various social challenges to control the pandemic is commendable." The delegation described the Covid management of Uttar Pradesh as "an example to the world".

"The Foundation has played an important role in the effective implementation of the state government’s schemes for the poor. They have also been providing technical support in the agriculture sector in recent years, "said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"The latest National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) results reveal that the state has witnessed phenomenal improvement in health and nutrition sector," UP CM said.

The UP government also received cooperation from the foundation in combating Covid, according to the CM, including the establishment of dedicated Covid hospitals in Noida, Gonda, and Prayagraj.

The chief minister claimed that encephalitis-related fatalities among young people had been reduced by 95%. However, there was still much to be done in the field of health security in Uttar Pradesh, so the state government established a medical college in each district to ensure that there was no shortage of doctors.

The CM stated that a lack of experienced nursing/paramedics was still a major issue, and that the Foundation could "assist us in building a team of qualified, skilled, and professional nursing staff and paramedics," as well as promote this on the digital platform.

