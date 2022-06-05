COVID-19: India reports 4,270 new cases, daily positivity rate more than 1% after a month

India reported 4,270 covid cases bringing the Covid tally to 4,31,76,817. The daily positivity rate also saw a rise of more than 1 per cent after 34 days, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. While the active cases increased by 1,636 cases in 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 1.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.84 per cent. .

The data updated by the ministry on Sunday (June 5), the number of active cases increased to 24,052 cases and 15 new fatalities were reported, increasing the death toll to 5,24,692.

The 15 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and one each from central Madhya Pradesh and western Maharashtra states.

So far, the country has reported 5,24,692 deaths with 1,47,865 in Maharashtra, 69,786 in Kerala, 40,107 in Karnataka, 26,212 in Delhi, 23,520 in Uttar Pradesh, 38,025 in Tamil Nadu and 21,204 in West Bengal.

The total number of persons who have recovered from the virus has increased to 4,26,28,073 with 1.22 per cent fatality rate.

The total number of doses given in the country as part of the Covid vaccination programme has surpassed 19.4 billion

Comorbidities were responsible for more than 70 per cent of the death, as per the government.

The Union Health Ministry on its official website said, “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research.” It further added that the data is being verified and reconciled state wise.

