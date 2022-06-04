Covid-19: Indian govt suspects possibility of localised spread of infection, writes to five States 

The Indian Health Ministry has warned of a slight Covid-19 surge in the last week, with Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writing to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, urging them to use a risk-assessment-based approach in public health responses to avoid losing the gains made so far in the pandemic fight.

Over the last three months, India has seen a steady and considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry. However, in the last week, there has been a modest increase in instances, with 15,708 cases reported in the week ending June 3, 2022.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate has increased from 0.52 percent on May 27, 2022 to 0.73 percent on June 3, 2022.

According to the Centre, a few states are contributing more cases to India's total, indicating the risk of infection spreading locally.

Officials have been advised by the Secretary to push Covid-19 suitable behaviour monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 instances.

States have been required to ensure that enough testing is carried out in accordance with the standards. They've been told to keep a close eye on influenza-like sickness (ILI) and SARI patients in all health facilities.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.