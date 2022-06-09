Covid-19: India sees biggest spike since March, reports 7240 cases in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India has seen 7,240 new instances of the novel coronavirus, including 8 deaths as a result of the infection. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 9), the country experienced 3,591 discharges in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to roughly 98.71 percent and total recoveries to 4,26,40,301.

According to data released today by the health ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India has grown to 32,498. There were 28,857 active cases registered yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has grown by 3,641 cases. Active cases account for 0.08 percent of all infections, according to the ministry.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,723. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Up to June 8, 85,38,63,238 samples had been tested for COVID-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Wednesday, 3,40,615 of these samples were examined.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's health department reported 2,701 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, the highest number in over four months, with zero fatalities, while active cases surged to just under 10,000.