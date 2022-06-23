COVID-19: India reports 13,313 new cases and 38 fatalities

India reported 13,313 new coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities on Thursday (June 23), as per the figures released by the Union Health Ministry, bringing the total number of active cases to 83,990 and brought the number of deaths to 5,24,941. The 38 deaths include 20 from Kerala, 4 from Uttar Pradesh, 3 from Delhi, 2 from West Bengal, 1 each from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir. The government reported that the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, while the active cases make up 0.19 per cent of infections, reported by PTI.

In a span of 24 hours, there was an increase of 2,303 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus surged to 4,27,36,027, while the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.21 per cent.

The national capital, Delhi recorded 928 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and 3 fatalities from infection in 24 hours. It is for the first time after June 13 that the capital has logged less than 1,000 cases in a day.

As per the ministry, the weekly positivity rate was 2.81 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 2.03 per cent.

However, Telangana continues to see a substantial rise Covid cases with 434 fresh infections reported on Wednesday (June 22), taking the overall tally to 7,97,138 cases.

Kerala saw a modest decrease in the number of cases on Wednesday (June 22), with the state reporting 3,890 infections bringing the total number to 66,12,607 cases.

The health ministry emphasised that the comorbidities are to be blamed for more than 70 per cent of the deaths caused.

The ministry on its official websites stated, “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” and state wise figures are being verified.

