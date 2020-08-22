COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 69,878 and 1 million tests

India reported highest single-day spike of 69,878 new coronavirus cases and 945 deaths in last 24 hours on Saturday morning, pushing the tally close to 3 million in less than 16 days.

The total coronavirus cases in the South Asian country has increased to 2,975,702 including 697,330 active cases, 22,22,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 55,794 deaths.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 1,023,836 samples in the last 24 hours, and the total number of tests conducted has increased to 34,491,073. This is the first time the ICMR has reported more than 1 million tests in a single day.

India's recovery rate has also improved to 74.69 per cent on Saturday, i.e. August 22.

India stands at the third position in the list of worst-affected countries by the novel coronavirus, with the US and Brazil in the first two spots respectively.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) barring gathering of more than four people in the state, with the exception of marriage and 'bhog' functions.

Rajasthan, on Saturday morning, reported 612 new COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths, taking the total cases to 68,566 including 938 deaths, 52,721 recoveries and 14,907 active cases.

Odisha recorded 2,819 new cases and 1,927 patients recovered, taking the toll to 75,537, which includes 50,503 recovered patients, 24,582 active cases and 399 deaths — out of which five were reported on Saturday morning.