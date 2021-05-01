COVID-19: India records highest-ever 4,01,993 new cases, 3,523 deaths 

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4,00,000 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32,00,000 mark, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the death toll increased to 2,11,853 with 3,523 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent.

The number of people, who have recuperated from the disease, surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India crossed the grim milestone of 15,000,000 on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 28,83,37,385 samples have been tested up to April 30, of which 19,45,299 were done on Friday.

