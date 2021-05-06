COVID-19 in India: Southern state of Kerala announces complete lockdown

Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases, the southern Indian state of Kerala on Thursday announced a complete lockdown from May 8.

The decision comes as Kerala on Wednesday recorded nearly 42,000 infections, the state's highest single-day cases so far.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the lockdown will be imposed in the state from May 8 at 6 am and will remain in place to May 16, as reported by news agency ANI.

Vijayan had on Wednesday hinted at tightening restrictions as he expressed concerns over a "very serious situation".

"The state is going through a very serious situation and Covid is spreading rapidly. All figures are increasing and the test positivity rate is not reducing either. In these circumstances, we need to strengthen the restrictions," Vijayan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The chief minister also said that as cases are rising, the oxygen stock is decreasing "very rapidly," urging the central government to address the issue.

"In this scenario, we need the Centre's help in maintaining adequate stock of oxygen. I have requested the prime minister to provide 1,000 MT of imported liquefied medical oxygen to the state," Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday witnessed another grim milestone with a daily record of 412,262 new infections.

With 3,980 fresh fatalities, India's death toll stands at 230,168.