COVID-19: Fourth wave 'very dangerous', says Kejriwal as Delhi logs 13,500 new infections

Terming the fourth wave in the national capital "very dangerous", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday informed that Delhi has reported 13,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal said, "Corona cases are increasing rapidly. As per the report, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. During the peak in COVID-19 cases in November last year, 8,500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases. This wave is very dangerous."

Citing the COVID-19 data of the last 10 to 15 days, the Chief Minister stated that 65 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the national capital were below 45 years of age.

He appealed to the youth to step out of the house only if necessary and follow COVID guidelines."As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of the patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life is very important to us. So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all COVID protocols strictly," said Kejriwal.

He further requested those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated, adding that government hospitals in Delhi are providing COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. "We are attaching hospitals with the banquet hall. Those COVID patients who are less serious will be shifted to banquet halls and serious patients will be treated at the hospital. Some hospitals have been declared 100 per cent COVID. I urge everyone to cooperate. Planned surgeries in Delhi may be delayed," added the Chief Minister.

He further requested those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. Plasma therapy uses the blood of a recuperated patient to make antibodies in COVID-19 infected patients.

Meanwhile, India`s daily new cases continued to rise with the country reporting 1,61,736 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. India`s total active Caseload has reached 12,64,698. It now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country`s total positive cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry.97,168 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The country recorded 879 deaths, it added.