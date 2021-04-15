COVID-19: Delhi CM announces weekend curfew: Timings, what's open, what's closed and guidelines

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew owing to the surging covid cases in the last few days in India's capital.

All spas, auditoriums and malls have been asked to stay shut from Friday evening till further orders.

"I had a meeting with L-G ( Lieutenant Governor). We have decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain, we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services," Kejriwal said.

However, keeping in mind that essential services do not get affected by the decision, the state government has given exemption in certain categories.

What's allowed:

Essential services to operate with curfew passes.

Interstate transport to continue.

Wedding guests in the permissible limit can apply for passes for movement.

No pass required for movement for medical purposes.

Movie shows are allowed to operate at 30% of seating capacity.

Traveller movement allowed but need to show passes.

Only one weekly market will be allowed each day per zone.

Home delivery of food is allowed.

What's not allowed:

Markets, malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, and swimming pools to remain shut

Work from home in all private offices.

No dine-in restaurants, only take-aways.